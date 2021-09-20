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White House Press Secretary, An Exercise in Transparency in Democracy, Hypocrisy with Laughter.
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10 views • September 20, 2021
Press Secretary, John Kirby, An Exercise in Transparency in Democracy, Hypocrisy with Laughter.
And think of the latest drone strike in Afghanistan killing 8 children.
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And think of the latest drone strike in Afghanistan killing 8 children.
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
https://brandnewtube.com/v/qxZ8kp
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