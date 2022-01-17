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PFIZER ADMITS TRIPLE VAX DOESN’T STOP INFECTION
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41 views • January 17, 2022
Three words – Negative Vaccine Efficacy…this is the reality now haunting those forcing ever-increasing vaccine mandates. Yet data from around the world is hinting at little to no protection against the new Omicron variant and perhaps even worse – a greatly heightened risk of infection in the vaccinated.
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