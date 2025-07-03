BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cranberry Chicken Dinner READY in 5 minutes?
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
18 views • 22 hours ago

⏱️ A full dinner in FIVE minutes? Watch me.

 This sweet, savory, creamy cranberry chicken salad over rice comes together in less time than it takes to scroll for dinner ideas 🍽️💨 And yep—it’s totally shelf stable, totally budget-friendly, and totally delicious.

 Hi, I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🧊❌

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/cranberry-chicken-salad-bowl

This 5-minute hack is:

 🍗 Protein-packed chicken salad

 🍚 Served over instant rice (genius, right?)

 🧺 100% shelf-stable, zero fridge needed

 💰 About $2 a person

 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Feeds 5 and scales for big families

Here’s how it works:

 🔥 Stir 2 cups boiling water into 2 cups instant rice — done in 5

 🥣 Mix canned chicken, mayo, mustard, cranberries, almonds, relish, vinegar, spices

 🌀 Fluff your rice, top with salad, devour

 💡 Bonus: Serve it over noodles or sourdough to mix things up!

👉 Hit up LoadedPotato.org for the full recipe, serving sizes from 5 to 20, and our Auto Grocery Calculator to add everything to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart in one click.

 💥 Fast. Fridge-free. Family-approved.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------



#CranberryChickenSalad #ShelfStableMeals #PantryCooking #NoFridgeNeeded #BudgetFriendlyMeals #EasyDinnerIdeas #QuickPantryMeals #CannedChickenRecipe #EmergencyFoodIdeas #LoadedPotatoOrg #GlutenFreeDinner #FamilyMealPrep #FridgeFreeLiving #PantryStaplesOnly #CheapDinnerHack #MealPrepOnABudget #NoCookMeals #DriedCranberryRecipe #ChickenSaladOverRice #FoodStorageMeals #SurvivalFoodIdeas #RiceBasedMeals #TeenApprovedMeals #DinnerForFive #ZeroWasteCooking #AffordableFamilyMeals #ShelfStableLunch #FridgeFreeFood #EmergencyPreparednessMeals #PantryOnlyRecipes


easy meal preppantry mealsloadedpotatoorgshelf stable recipesno fridge mealscheap meal ideascranberry chicken saladcanned chicken recipebudget friendly dinneremergency food ideasquick rice mealsgluten free pantry recipechicken salad over riceshelf stable lunchfamily dinner ideasdried cranberry reciperice and chicken recipesmeal prep on a budgetsurvival food recipepantry only meals
