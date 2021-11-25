Dr. Stella Immanuel Defies Globalists, Offers Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to Masses

The holidays are here. Happy Thanksgiving to all of our listeners. We hope all of you who are traveling do so safely. And thank God that you actually can travel. No doubt, the dictators trying to destroy this country would stop you if they could. But they can’t, and that makes them seethe on the inside.



Still, COVID is still out there. Dr. Stella Immanuel wanted to come on to discuss what you can do to for prophylaxis and early treatment against the virus over the holidays, especially with extremist pharmacists out there refusing to fill ivermectin prescriptions.