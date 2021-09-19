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DISCIPLINE OF WORSHIP AND SERVING
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Pastor Andrew Russell talks about the Foundations in Christian Living. The ninth part of this series is about “Discipline of Worship and Serving”. Worship includes everything we do to please God. Singing and Praising God, Praying to God, Giving and Serving God and having a real relationship with God our Father through Jesus Christ. We all have received one or more spiritual gifts and we should use them to edify the church.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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