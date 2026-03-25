President Trump Says Iran Agrees to No Nukes But Can He Trust Them?

President Donald Trump stated that Iran has agreed to never possess nuclear weapons, describing it as a core condition for ending the ongoing conflict.





Trump emphasized the point repeatedly, calling it “number one, two and three” during remarks to reporters.





Tehran has not publicly confirmed any such agreement and Iranian officials have denied active negotiations with the United States.





The statement comes amid reports of indirect talks, a U.S. decision to postpone further strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, and efforts to secure a broader deal.





Background includes prior U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, concerns over enriched uranium stockpiles, and demands that go beyond nuclear issues.





Trump indicated optimism about “major points of agreement” while stressing verification and enforcement would be essential.





Markets reacted with falling oil prices following the comments, reflecting hopes of de-escalation.





The situation remains fluid, with Iranian denials raising questions about the precise status of any commitments.





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