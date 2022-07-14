Masterclass Angelic Inspiration with Neil WIlson

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The Lifesource team is committed to assisting each person to grow in mastery of their individual gifts. We need each other to step up and share our gifts to assist in the co-creation of heaven on earth. And so today’s masterclass episodes supports us all to do just that. We hope you enjoy listening to Angelic Inspiration with Neil WIlson