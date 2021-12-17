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Pfizer Carnage Continues in NZ
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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51 views • December 17, 2021
Breaking news: As we went to air we got the confirmation that a coroner has confirmed young NZ man Rory Nairn died, with no other underlying health conditions, due to myocarditis after having had the Pfizer jab 12 Days earlier.

The distain & contempt for the the NZ government, the MSM, the medical establishment & other agencies can no longer be suppressed.

The reasons for these feelings become very blatant when one sees, brave, young, Casey Hodgkinson as she makes her first public speech at a recent freedom rally, which was hijacked by local jab & segregation advocate, Leo Molloy.

Liz Gunn, former MSM TV presenter, turned truth journalist and Jeanette Brock, ACC Advocate, join us to discuss MSM, ACC and other aspects of Casey's case.

Kelvyn & Hannah offer their commentary on Leo's intrusive speech, the way the media handled it and the huge cover-up that is taking place in regards to the biggest story in NZ.

Previous interviews with Casey Hodgkinson:

Counterspin Media's Carina Ruiz talks to Casey https://banned.video/watch?id=61bb054a87e0a223e616544c

Liz Gunn talks to Casey https://youtu.be/UB_5pL74EoA

https://www.banned.video/

Counterspin New Zealand
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healthtrumpfreedomthe1jeremy rumble account got deleted brighteon is better thanks mike
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