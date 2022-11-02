This is How Animals Act! - POW Ukrainian Soldier When on Duty - Confesses to 'Horrendous Crimes' to 'Civilian Captives' in Mariupol.

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I was drinking at a party, I had sexual intercourse with a captured woman in front of her husband, who began to show displeasure, so I killed him"
Detained Ukrainian soldier Serhiy Batinsky talks about how he raped a woman from Mariupol in front of her husband. Watch the video of his interrogation by the Russian Investigative Committee in our post.
This is how animals act.