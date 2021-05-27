PLANDEMIC 2 | InDOCTORnation - WAKE THE F UP!!!

I mean COME-ON PEOPLE, exactly how many ways does this have to be clearly SPELLED-OUT using THEIR OWN FREAKING WORDS before there's an outcry?

CLICK HERE TO WATCH:>>>



WE HAVE BEEN SCAMMED, TAKEN, FOOLED, BAMBOOZLED, FLEECED, HOODWINKED, CONNED and PUNKED!...

(I think I covered every generation there.)



If you can only watch one Documentary - MAKE IT THIS ONE!



For those who choose to attack the messengers rather than the merits of the message:

Regardless of WHAT some may be, the content of what is said is true, verifiable and accurate - most of what is said comes strait from the mouths and writings of these wicked eugenicists themselves, so WE'RE not even saying it, THEY are. You might also realize that attacking the character of the messenger rather than the merits of the message is a LOGICAL FALLACY - a NON-argument.



There is a weakness within the TRUTH movement because many fail to recognize that GATEKEEPERS and CONTROLLED OPPOSITION are where you are going to find a large percentage of TRUTH exposed; for the simple reason that they have to expose a profound verifiable truth to grab your attention so that they can control and gatekeep another which is more valuable to them. It's the whole baby with the bathwater thing.



If one is intelligent enough and can keep out their own REFLEXIVE emotions and not be TRIGGERED so easily, then one can then parse through the information, extracting the morsels of truth and shit-canning the remainder where it belongs. I mean, I get it, I often struggle putting out some of these because I happen to be convinced that the speaker is a gatekeeper of sorts - I often strain at the thought that some may not get it.



Even some of the speakers at this conference still continue to affirm and validate the ridiculous and false "Germ/Virus THEORY" - yet they are antivaxxers and plainly describe why we shouldn't be POISONING OURSELVES with "vaccines". So are they intentionally gatkeeping and such? I really don't know, I'm sure some of them are at varying stages of WOKE and maybe some don't really want to take the heat and financial loss that goes with being TOTALLY WOKE. Either way, just pick out the truth and move-on.



Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. Be smarter than that.



Just so you know, I'M OUT-CRYING! I'm putting this stuff EVERY-FREAKING-WHERE! We even hand it out to complete strangers - what are YOU doing about your children's and grandchildren's FUTURE?? Have you called anyone you care about up on the phone and verify that the email you sent with this info was actually seen by them? Did you stress the overwhelming importance of knowing that your own government is intentionally poisoning us, injecting toxins in nearly every shot you ever received from a "doctor" - ESPECIALLY so-called "VACCINES"? They put these toxins in our water, soft-drinks, fast-foods, and processed foods - even from the genetically modified fresh fruits and veggies, not to mention the poisons in the herbicides and pesticides they use on the crops.

Try looking up sometimes, see all those lines in the sky? THAT'S TOXIC CHEMICALS for the purpose of manipulating weather(so they claim) - do you really think that those chemicals and micro particles of heavy metals and nanites are not ending up in the crops too?



So YEAH, of course people are getting freaking sick! Of course they have "symptoms" but it's not some mythical contagious, "invisible enemy" that nature mutated into a particle that;s breathed in and out by humans where we then replicate it for others to "catch" - that BS DON'T EXIST and never has! THAT was the CON and WE were the MARK.



No people, we were POISONED by our own government FOR PROFIT and CONTROL - plain and simple. STOP VOLUNTARILY TAKING INJECTIONS! It's bad enough with the toxins in our food, why accelerate your toxicity by injecting it directly into your body in a concentrated form? I mean this fake-demic was the Eugenicists wet dream with people voluntarily suffocating themselves(causing increased toxicity of the blood), and then lining-up like scared little lab rabbits to get their concentrated dose of aborted babies, animal, plant and man-made synthetic DNA, nanite technology and other various KNOWN TOXINS. MAN! Talk about a "plan" coming together!



Share this everywhere because we need to WAKE THE Ffffeedom-Lovers UP! And hey, don't like me, that's fine, just do the RIGHT THING!





#PLANDEMIC #PLANDEMIC2 #CORONAVIRUS