TOXIC WARNING! It's labeled organic, but that is a lie

The 3 inch high letters on the bag say ORGANIC But this soil is extremely toxic. Do not use this soil in your gardens, or in your yards. Or you will never be able to get those chemicals and heavy metals out of your property.





Learn to make your own soil - go to http:BackyardFoodProduction.com

Content managed by https://contentsafe.co

CSID: e4c9dd034c0ad5f1