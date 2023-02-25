Create New Account
TRUE CHRISTIANITY VERS FALSE CHRISTIANITY PART 3
REVELATIONS STUDIES
Published 16 hours ago

We were warned throughout the bible against false teachings. In this lesson we will explore what the bible and history have to say about it. The denominal churches i.e. Baptist, Methodist, Assemblies of God, and many others have their origins in Catholicism. Most have become 501 (3) (c) State churches under the same lord as the Catholic Church. We will test the doctrine of salvation against what the bible actually says.

biblereligionrevelation

