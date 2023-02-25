TRUE CHRISTIANITY VERS FALSE CHRISTIANITY PART 3

We were warned throughout the bible against false teachings. In this lesson we will explore what the bible and history have to say about it. The denominal churches i.e. Baptist, Methodist, Assemblies of God, and many others have their origins in Catholicism. Most have become 501 (3) (c) State churches under the same lord as the Catholic Church. We will test the doctrine of salvation against what the bible actually says.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.