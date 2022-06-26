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https://gnews.org/post/pddubb3d
06/22/2022 James Roguski: Pfizer flipped the information in their COVID vaccine presentation to FDA, they put all of the subcategories of what happened after all three COVID vaccine shots, making it looks like it was 75% effective. However, the total efficacy for the entire study was only 14%