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Austria and the Netherlands Star in a New World Order Production: 'A Lockdown Christmas Special'
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150 views • November 20, 2021
As the Netherlands and Austria crackdown on both the vaccinated and ant-vaccinated Goyim living in their countries, it is becoming clearer and clearer by the week that the Coronavirus lockdowns have nothing to do with mandating vaccinations amongst its people, but more obviously the lockdowns are about Communist Control of the people.
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