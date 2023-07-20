🔊🔊 Robert F Kennedy Jr Et al testimony at Today's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The following highlight reel features the testimony of:
** Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Attorney Timestamp: 00:01
** Emma-Jo Morris, Journalist at Breitbart News Timestamp: 11:46
** D. John Sauer, Special Assistant Attorney General, Louisiana Department of Justice Timestamp: 17:20
