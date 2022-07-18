Avdiivka: Animation explaining the stuation

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The special military operation began five months ago, but shelling is still ongoing. It would seem that the key to the problem must be the liberation of Avdiivka.
But the operation to liberate the settlement has yet to begin...
Source @rybar