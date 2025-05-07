Reich Gauleiter von der Lügen has another speech with buzz words like "security architecture," "sovereignty," and how Ukraine will join the EU.

she also: "We will work to ban all remaining imports of Russian gas, both pipeline and LNG, no later than the end of 2027. And we will also strengthen control over Russia's 'shadow fleet'. The era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe is coming to an end," von der Leyen

Adding: Serbian President Vučić’s Plane Forced to Land in Baku En Route to Moscow

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić’s aircraft, en route to Moscow to attend the Victory Day parade, was forced to make an emergency landing in Baku.

According to reports, the diversion was due to denied airspace access and unspecified "security threats," including the potential danger posed by air defense systems along the route.

Earlier, Latvia and Lithuania had explicitly banned Vučić’s plane from entering their airspace, while the European Union warned that his participation in the May 9 Victory Day celebrations could complicate Serbia’s EU accession talks.

In a similar move, Poland and Lithuania also blocked Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico from flying to Moscow, and Estonia issued a blanket ban on any flights to Russia for the commemoration.

These coordinated actions by the Baltic states and Poland—closely aligned with the Kiev regime—appear aimed at sabotaging the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are intensifying attacks on Moscow in an attempt to disrupt the arrival of foreign leaders.

Serbian media reports that Vučić’s plane has already resumed its journey from Baku to Moscow. Via: @OstashkoNews

The European Commission is considering imposing tariffs on Boeing aircraft as a retaliatory measure against U.S. trade duties, according to the Financial Times.

Official Press Release: Pakistan Accuses India of Cross-Border Strikes, Vows Right to Self-Defense

Pakistan has condemned what it describes as unprovoked military strikes launched by India on its territory, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. The National Security Committee (NSC), led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, convened to discuss the developments and emphasize Pakistan’s right to respond in self-defense, according to an official press release.

On the night of May 6–7, 2025, Indian forces reportedly carried out missile, air, and drone strikes on various locations in Pakistan, including Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli. According to Pakistani authorities, the attacks targeted civilian areas under the false pretext of striking alleged terrorist camps. Pakistan claims these strikes killed several civilians and caused significant damage to infrastructure, including mosques and the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

In response to the attacks, Pakistan's military said it defended its territory and successfully downed five Indian aircraft, including drones. Pakistan’s National Security Committee condemned the actions, calling them violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to defending its borders.





Pakistan has consistently rejected India’s claims of terrorist camps on its soil. The government also pointed out that it had offered to facilitate an independent investigation into these allegations but that India had not accepted the offer. International media had already visited the sites on May 6, with more visits scheduled for the following day.

The NSC statement emphasized that Pakistan would continue to exercise its right to self-defense, as outlined in the UN Charter, and authorized the military to take further action if necessary. The Pakistani government called on the international community to hold India accountable for what it described as violations of international law.

BREAKING! A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet has crashed on a military site near Rovaniemi Airport. The Finnish Defense Forces confirmed the incident on social media.

The pilot reportedly ejected from the aircraft and has been taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. The pilot's condition is currently unknown.

The crash occurred around 10:50 AM local time, and the road leading to the airport has been closed to traffic. Lapland Air Wing, based in Rovaniemi, operates in the area.