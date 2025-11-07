BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Путь с глубин гномьего бородача Dragon Age Ultimate Edition | Эпоха дракона #1
Game_pointer
Game_pointer
1 follower
1 view • 1 day ago

Dragon Age Ultimate Edition — это культовая игра из серии Dragon Age, в которой игроку предстоит прожить жизнь гнома и пройти путь к становлению серым стражем.

Игра в Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/47810/Dragon_Age_Origins__Ultimate_Edition/

Подпишись и посмотри ролики:

ВКонтакте: https://vk.com/public216006534

Телеграмма: https://t.me/+wjYZDxoB-bZjODE6

Дискорд: https://discord.gg/Rh3FX9XG

BiP: https://channels.bip.ai/join/gamepointer

#gamepointer #DragonAgeUltimateEdition #dragonage

Keywords
gamegameplaygame pointerdragon age gamedragon age gameplaydragon age ultimate edition gamedragon age ultimate editiondragon age ultimate edition gameplaydragon age ultimate packdragon age gamesdragon age 1dragon age originsdragon age origins pcdragon age origindragon age ultimate
