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"Phone Me in 9 Years, We'll Sort it Out Then"
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5 views • August 03, 2020
Recorded in 1997. 22 years later the guy is considered to be the best f1 driver of all times. So inspiring!.
So well spoken even as a kid. Mediocre parents teaches mediocre children to hate- Good parents teach their children to be the best!
So well spoken even as a kid. Mediocre parents teaches mediocre children to hate- Good parents teach their children to be the best!
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