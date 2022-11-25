Create New Account
Programme Yarrow: Week Long UK Blackouts
Programme Yarrow: Week Long UK Blackouts.

The plan, called Programme Yarrow, was initially set up to deal with impacts to the National Grid.

Programme Yarrow lays out the government’s response in the event of a sudden loss of power across the country, impacting everything from transportation and communications to food and water supplies.

The contingency plan envisions 60% of power would be restored within two to seven days. Rolling blackouts would be implemented to ration supply. Programme Yarrow puts a priority on restoring power to young and older residents.

