'Massive' Russian shelling on Ukraine's Sloviansk, at least one dead • FRANCE 24 English

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France 24 English
Jul 5, 2022 Russian forces are pounding Sloviansk with "massive" shelling, its mayor said on Tuesday, as the eastern Ukrainian city becomes Moscow's next target in its campaign in the Donbas region. FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports from Ukraine.
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