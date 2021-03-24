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0511 How Donald Trump got to work at the White House
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120 views • March 24, 2021
0511 How Donald Trump got to work at the White House.
Video starts after the White House graphic about 20 seconds in, it is political humor, nothing serious.
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Video starts after the White House graphic about 20 seconds in, it is political humor, nothing serious.
You can find me at:
http://www.qrz-jesus.com
https://gab.com/qrz_jesus_com
https://ugetube.com/@qrz-jesus.com
https://www.bitchute.com/qrz-jesus.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/qrzjesuscom
https://rumble.com/c/c-677405
http://www.Diaspora2021.com
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