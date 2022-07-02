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BENNY JOHNSON: Kash Patel drops NUKE on J6 Commission - Reveals Evidence that will Exonerate Trump 07/01/2022
Kash joins The Benny Show for an EXCLUSIVE Interview on the clown show January 6th Committee hearings and reveals evidence EXONERATING Donald Trump