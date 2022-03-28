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Pathogenic Priming and Genome Sequencing at Weston A Price Foundation by Andrew Kaufman MD
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97 views • March 28, 2022
Andrew Kaufman M.D. explains how the in-silico genome of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 “virus” is constructed and how this is leading to a new era of vaccine development. Recent experiments on pathogenic priming and societal implications will be discussed.
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