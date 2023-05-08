EXCLUSIVE: Celeste Solum – The End Game, Synthetic Biology EXPOSED!!!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



MAY 4, 2023





In one of the most important interviews ever conducted by Zeee Media, Celeste Solum joins us to expose the totality of the agenda surrounding nanotechnology being embedded into humans, animals and plant life to destroy and replace all biological lifeforms from God’s natural creation with synthetic biology.

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate here.

Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit Satellite Phone Store today!

To prepare you and your household for what is coming, head to Survival Supplies Australia.

Buy Stockman Steaks’ GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today: https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria

To subscribe to Zeee Media’s encrypted channel on Galileyo click here.

Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group (Gold Stackers) today to secure your wealth with Australia’s leading supplier of gold and silver bullion.

If you’re in the United States, head to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/

Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code ‘MARIA’:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG

Dr. Zelenko saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and Zelenko Labs has launched Z-DTox which Dr. Zelenko advised would help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.

To order Dr. Zelenko’s products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE