Kevin Estela From FieldCraft Survival Recommends Best Bushcraft and Survival Skills

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TAKEAWAYS
“Feeder” mindset derives from a Filipino martial arts system where you are proactive rather than reactive
The importance of a bug out bag and the essential items to pack in it
Teaching our kids how to live off the land makes us appreciate what we have and gives us a different perspective
Get your kids active in the survival mentality by turning every learning opportunity into a game
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