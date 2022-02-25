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Kevin Estela From FieldCraft Survival Recommends Best Bushcraft and Survival Skills
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97 views • February 25, 2022
How should we be prepared in the case of an emergency where we have hours, maybe minutes to flee our homes and hide out in some backwoods? A lifelong outdoorsman with over two decades of teaching in the great outdoors, director of training for FieldCraft Survival, Kevin Estela, describes the best bushcraft and survival skills. He is the author of 101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods and has written over 150 published magazine articles. Kevin’s background includes extensive training in Filipino martial arts, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and completion of numerous pistol, shotgun, carbine, and precision scoped rifle courses. Be prepared for any emergency situation by learning from this leading self-reliance expert.


TAKEAWAYS

“Feeder” mindset derives from a Filipino martial arts system where you are proactive rather than reactive

The importance of a bug out bag and the essential items to pack in it

Teaching our kids how to live off the land makes us appreciate what we have and gives us a different perspective

Get your kids active in the survival mentality by turning every learning opportunity into a game


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Fieldcraft Survival 72-Hour Challenge Video: https://bit.ly/3Js1r4o
Lessons in Leadership Video: https://bit.ly/3sLp6WG
Get Kevin’s Book: https://amzn.to/3JsTH27
Fieldcraft Survival Blog: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/blog/
One Second After Book: https://amzn.to/354DEc4

🔗 CONNECT WITH KEVIN ESTELA
Website: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/
Facebook FieldCraft Survival: https://bit.ly/3H1shyQ
Facebook Group Prepped Life: https://bit.ly/3sN1uB8
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/355G8qu
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3I4a9FP
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fieldcrafttweet
Youtube: https://bit.ly/3HRzBhK
Podcast: https://apple.co/3gNM5uY

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Keywords
shotgunsurvivalself relianceend timesmartial artspistolemergencyriflebug out bagbushcraftfeedercarbinefieldcraftkevin estelatina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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