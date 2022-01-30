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When The Woke Go Broke and Cancel Themselves! And, Here Come the Truckers!
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324 views • January 30, 2022
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Intro vid: Sold Man - Curtis Stone and Media Bear: https://odysee.com/@urbanfarmercstone:0/sold-man-will-self-destruct.-download:2
Rob Mills - Enigmatico’s Twitter:
https://twitter.com/EnigmaticoMusic
Millions of Chinese people are living in covid quarantine camps now! 2022/1/9:
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1480157037681995779?t=jYah-R1MKF18GGZFtPfRzg&;s=19
Hong Kong will kill 2,000 pets due to fears that hamsters spread COVID to humans:https://www.google.com/amp/s/fortune.com/2022/01/18/china-covid-zero-cases-mail-beijing-hong-kong-hamsters/amp/
China Brings Back Anal Covid Swab Testing... Just in Time for Winter Olympics:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/china-brings-back-anal-covid-swab-testing-just-time-winter-olympics/
Biggest Protest in Canadian history. Rising up against the Covid tyrants and criminals. Here is the rally cry: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/01/28/beautiful-4-minute-rallying-cheer-for-freedom-trucker-convoy
Convoy Now Longest on Record
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/canadian-freedom-convoy-2022-now-longest-truck-convoy-record-43-miles-long-tens-thousands-line-highways-see-history-must-see-videos/
Video: A panicked looking Justin Trudeau launches a massive attack on the peaceful truckers describing them as 'fringe' who hold 'unacceptable' views: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20701
Walmart introduces vaccine passports in Quebec, will require the unvaccinated to be escorted by staff as they shop: https://reclaimthenet.org/walmart-vaccine-passports-quebec/
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro vid: Sold Man - Curtis Stone and Media Bear: https://odysee.com/@urbanfarmercstone:0/sold-man-will-self-destruct.-download:2
Rob Mills - Enigmatico’s Twitter:
https://twitter.com/EnigmaticoMusic
Millions of Chinese people are living in covid quarantine camps now! 2022/1/9:
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1480157037681995779?t=jYah-R1MKF18GGZFtPfRzg&;s=19
Hong Kong will kill 2,000 pets due to fears that hamsters spread COVID to humans:https://www.google.com/amp/s/fortune.com/2022/01/18/china-covid-zero-cases-mail-beijing-hong-kong-hamsters/amp/
China Brings Back Anal Covid Swab Testing... Just in Time for Winter Olympics:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/china-brings-back-anal-covid-swab-testing-just-time-winter-olympics/
Biggest Protest in Canadian history. Rising up against the Covid tyrants and criminals. Here is the rally cry: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/01/28/beautiful-4-minute-rallying-cheer-for-freedom-trucker-convoy
Convoy Now Longest on Record
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/canadian-freedom-convoy-2022-now-longest-truck-convoy-record-43-miles-long-tens-thousands-line-highways-see-history-must-see-videos/
Video: A panicked looking Justin Trudeau launches a massive attack on the peaceful truckers describing them as 'fringe' who hold 'unacceptable' views: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20701
Walmart introduces vaccine passports in Quebec, will require the unvaccinated to be escorted by staff as they shop: https://reclaimthenet.org/walmart-vaccine-passports-quebec/
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