THE ROTHSCHILDS NEVER FORGAVE PUTIN FOR THIS!

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And now they want your children to die for their greed!
Did you know that Yukos, the oil company that produced 20% of Russia’s gas, was under the control of British based Zionist globalist Jacob Rothschild, who also controlled the British Royal Family?
Putin then returned to the Russian state and the Russian people the gas in Rothschild's control. The British Rothschilds, were furious and started planning the war against Russia.
King Charles is only a spokesman for their war plans. What they want is the oil & gas. Charles went to the US simply to lobby for this: more war for resources.
This is just another war to make the Epstein class richer, and the masses poorer, or dead.
Source @Robin Monotti + Cory Morningstar
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