⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (28 August 2023) - ENG Text only

No MOD video released yet today. Here is the written text and video scenes from MOD today at least.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 August 2023)

▫️Tonight Russian Navy launched a long-range group maritime high-precision strike at an Armed Forces of Ukraine foreign-made aircraft weaponry ammunition depot.





▫️The goal of the strike has been achieved. The facility has been neutralised.





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces supported by Army aviation and artillery repelled seven attacks by units of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brigade and the 46th Airmobile Brigade close to Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️Up to 160 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, two U.S.-made M777 howitzers, one AS-90 Brave Heart self-propelled artillery howitzer, one U.K.-made FH-70 howitzer, as well as two D-30 howitzers have been neutralised.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces in cohesion with aviation and artillery repelled two attacks by AFU assault groups near Klescheevka and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In Donetsk direction, over 185 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery howitzer, as well as one Grad MLRS combat vehicle have been neutralised.





▫️In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces units supported by aviation and artillery repelled two enemy attacks near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovkoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.





▫️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of units of AFU 12th Special Operations Brigade and 42nd Mechanised Brigade close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️In Krasny Liman direction, up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised.





▫️In South-Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces units, Army aviation, and artillery repelled two attacks of the AFU 31st Marines Brigade near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In South-Donetsk direction, up to 100 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralised.





▫️In Kherson direction, up to 35 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin artillery howitzer, and two D-30 howitzers have been neutralised.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 128 areas during the day.





▫️A command and observation post of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade was destroyed close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️Russian air defence forces have intercepted three JDAM guided bombs, as well as one HIMARS MLRS projectile during the day.





▫️Moreover, 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Druzhelubovka, Voskresenka (Kherson region), Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Mirnoye, Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Paraskovievka, Novoandreevka, Lidiyevka, and Soledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊In total, 466 airplanes and 247 helicopters, 6,179 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 air defence missile systems, 11,538 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,146 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 6,095 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,480 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.