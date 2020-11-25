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Block House (Round 2) Labor Day Open 2015 Disc Golf Tournament
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4 views • November 25, 2020
Watch this Sublime Flight coverage of the lead card's second round of the 2015 Block House Labor Day Open disc golf Tournament. This Spike Hyzer A/B Tier event took place on September 5th and 6th. The lead card featured pros are Zach Melton, David Feldberg, James Conrad, Stephen Johnson and Ian Liddell. This round was played on the challenging DarkSide Course at the Blockhouse AKA the Grange and it features tight fairways and elevation changes. There were many birdies carded with one near ace, one Star Birdie and one amazing Eagle. The song is "Goodbye to Spring" Instrumental by Josh Woodward. Check out more of Josh's music at JoshWoodward.com. There is an interview with David Feldberg at the end of the video. Stay tuned to SublimeFlight.com and Facebook.com/SublimeFlight for more disc golf.
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Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
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Bitcoin Cash:
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Litecoin:
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Ethereum:
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Dash:
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Z Cash:
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