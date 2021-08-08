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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 9) Our Banking System is aligned with What is good for People - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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22 views • August 08, 2021
Q: Are you in alignment with the 528 in California? Our community based government works under committee structure that is aligned with people. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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