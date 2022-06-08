How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Elena, Manager

Video TranscriptMy name is Elena and I work in management. My father passed away. I mean I was devastated. I, you know, couldn’t really get through every day easily. I wasn’t sure why it stayed with me so long. After reading the Dianetics book I, you know I found out why that was. That really helped me get through it. It’s just like a brand new day. Like every day is you know, I’m happy and I can just go on living my life.Explore the revolutionary discoveries of Dianetics. L. Ron Hubbard’s all-time bestselling book on the human mind, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, inspired a movement spanning every continent on earth. Find out how painful experiences of your past can affect you in the present day.Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8Phone: (613) 230-5701