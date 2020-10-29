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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Globalne Trendy Strategiczne 2007-2045.
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3701 views • October 29, 2020
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy temat trendów strategicznych do roku 2045 opracowanych na przestrzeni lat przez Ministerstwo Obrony Wielkiej Brytanii. Analizę oparliśmy na trzech kolejnych tomach obejmujących lata od 2007 do 2045 roku, i jest ona kluczowa dla zrozumienia jak będzie wyglądał świat w niedalekiej przyszłości.
Więcej informacji:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1066415464
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1217241057
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1080752513
Więcej informacji:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1066415464
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1217241057
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1080752513
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