Straight No Chaser - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2012
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
28 views • 2 months ago

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the a cappella group, Straight No Chaser, while on the Top Shelf Tour. Straight No Chaser is currently supporting their newest single, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 22, 2024

Location - Chicago Theater in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH STRAIGHT NO CHASER:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/StraightNoChaser

Instagram - https://instagram.com/sncmusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/SNCmusic


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.

Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:44Front Lounge

09:24Bunks

12:03Back Lounge

