Gas Station Grabs: Stone Buenaveza Mexican Style Lager 3.5/5

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4.7 ABV, IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM is a by my eye 4from their website:
FEATURED HOPS Liberty
FLAVOR PROFILE Lime throughout with a touch of sweet malt.
PALATE Ultra crisp and refreshing and very balanced. A slight tartness with light bitterness and a refreshing, drying character.
SPECIAL INGREDIENTS Lime & Salt
APPEARANCE Light straw, very clear, and thin white head.
AROMA Clean with dominant fresh-squeezed lime juice and slight, pleasant corn chip.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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