Gas Station Grabs: Stone Buenaveza Mexican Style Lager 3.5/5

4.7 ABV, IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM is a by my eye 4from their website:

FEATURED HOPS Liberty

FLAVOR PROFILE Lime throughout with a touch of sweet malt.

PALATE Ultra crisp and refreshing and very balanced. A slight tartness with light bitterness and a refreshing, drying character.

SPECIAL INGREDIENTS Lime & Salt

APPEARANCE Light straw, very clear, and thin white head.

AROMA Clean with dominant fresh-squeezed lime juice and slight, pleasant corn chip.





Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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