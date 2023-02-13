Should Christians support President Trump? If so, then why?

I will give you a hint: "When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." Proverbs 29:2

We are currently living under wicked rule!

Find out if Christians should support President Trump in this interview with Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer.

When you go to MyPillow.com/stonewall you can get a discount of UP TO 66% off your order!



