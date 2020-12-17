Children of the Great Reset: Psychological Trauma

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Jeff C, the content creator of this passed away just this last Christmas. Unkown whether foul play was involved in his death at this point. RIP Jeff Censored!!!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js0o10iQiwE
Jeff Censored!