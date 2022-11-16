Create New Account
CRY FOR FREEDOM - Why cyborgs won't save the world (UPDATED)
Published 13 days ago |
stopworldcontrol Published November 10, 2022

Updated version with more evidence and testimonies from Trump and Hannity, saying that Biden is an imposter.

The agenda of the World Economic Forum, explained by Yuval Noah Harari, to create a new breed of humanoid cyborgs, that will rule over all of humanity.

The plan for a one world govenment is being pushed as never before, by globalist entities.

This film contains the most important message humanity has to hear, in this time.

Let the CRY FOR FREEDOM go around the world.

freedomgmofbi5gunaicontrolelection 2020nwobidensurveillancesmart citiescensorone world governmentnanotechnologytranshumanismgene editingsustainable developmentcyborgstrumodigital idwefcovid vaccinestop world controlharari

