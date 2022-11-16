CRY FOR FREEDOM - Why cyborgs won't save the world (UPDATED)

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stopworldcontrol Published November 10, 2022
Updated version with more evidence and testimonies from Trump and Hannity, saying that Biden is an imposter.
The agenda of the World Economic Forum, explained by Yuval Noah Harari, to create a new breed of humanoid cyborgs, that will rule over all of humanity.
The plan for a one world govenment is being pushed as never before, by globalist entities.
This film contains the most important message humanity has to hear, in this time.
Download this video here:
Let the CRY FOR FREEDOM go around the world.
Learn more here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com