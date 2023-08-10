Amir Tsarfati_ Removed Before Wrath

The title of today's message is "remove before
wrath" is all about of course our removal. Why is it that I'm sharing this
message? One of the most frequent questions I get via social media is to make a
case for the pre-tribulation Rapture over the course of the Bible. Many of us
believe in the pre-tribulation Rapture and find it hard when we are being
attacked or tackled by those who believe in the mid or post tribulation
Rapture. Ot those who don't even believe in the Rapture. Now I'll make it very
clear. This is not about winning an argument here. Mirrored
