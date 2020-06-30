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Combat Footage: Houthi Snipers Hunt Down Saudi-Backed Fighters ( Warning Graphic War footage )
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158 views • June 30, 2020
On June 28, the Houthis’ media wing released a 3-minute video documenting recent operations by the Yemen group’s snipers.

The video shows Houthi snipers targeting at least fifteen Saudi-backed Yemeni fighters in the southwestern province of Tazi, the northwestern province of Hajjah as well as in the southern Saudi provinces of Najran, Jizan and Asir.

Two years ago, the Houthis have strengthened the capabilities of sniper units, which are operating on the hottest frontlines in Yemen and on the border line with Saudi Arabia. These units are armed with a variety of locally modified heavy sniper rifles and Western-made sniper rifles, which were captured from the Saudi military.

The Houthis sniper units are inflicting serious losses on the Saudi military and its proxies with almost no cost to the Yemen group. The anti-tank and engineer units are following a similar approach.

Source : South Front
https://southfront.org/combat-footage-houthi-snipers-hunt-down-saudi-backed-fighters-video/

NB : Intended as Educational, and not as glorification of War.
Keywords
sniperssaudibehind enemy linesjizanhouthiasirnajran
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