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AI is a LIE, But it is Dangerous to Humanity w/ Daniel Satchkov
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Listen to this ground breaking first episode where Daniel Satchov and Sarah Westall explore different science and technology topics. The first episode explores the myths and lies surrounding artificial intelligence.

According to Daniel Satchov, founder of Bastyon, Artificial Intelligence is a psyop; a cover for elites to have power over the masses. He explains what artificial intelligence really is and how they are using it to control and dominate humanity. He shares the fact that humans have the ability to create, AI software does not. Creativity is the definition of true intelligence and means that humans are vastly superior to any software program, no matter how advanced.

See the full version on Bastyon @ https://bastyon.com/index?v=a8ade626df71ed6cf8f5984f41584542363df1a4b1d4a0f5e6c4fdc3d6e58f51&;video=1&ref=PKSV2KXCdEtTtYb8rF3xMMgiiKe1oDstXR

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Cinematic Trailer" by Media Music Group and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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humanitytechnologyaicreativitydangerousliesarah westallbastyondaniel satchkov
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