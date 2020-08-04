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Full Moon in Aquarius Psychic Crystal Reading August 3rd 2020 by The Lucky Mermaid
The Lucky Mermaid
The Lucky Mermaid
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6 views • August 04, 2020
Earth 2:24 Water 6:30 Fire 11:51 Air 16:38

To purchase my August 2020 Psychic Crystal Readings: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/augustcrystal2020

To purchase my Mid Year Love and Romance Psychic Tarot Update: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/midyearloveupdate2020

To purchase my Mid Year 2020 Psychic Tarot Update: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/midyearupdate2020To purchase my June 2020 Eclipse Effects Psychic Tarot and Crystal Reading: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/eclipseeffects2020

To purchase my Career and Finances Psychic Tarot and Crystal Readings: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/careerandfinance2020and on my website: http://[a]www.theluckymermaid.com%2Fvideos.html[/a]

Donate to my Channel: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=ARPBK4JQA68WU&source=url

Places by Atch https://soundcloud.com/atch-musicCreative
Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/bloome-placesMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/Ds5mzWpsk58Hi and

Welcome to my channel. My name is Pam and I'm a clairaudient, clairvoyant, empathic channel and Psychic Medium. I have over 19 years of experience doing psychic readings professionally for clients all over the world. Please also follow me on FB: The Lucky Mermaid LLC and twitter:@theluckymermaid and my website: www.theluckymermaid.com

Edited by Daniel Georgel
Intro filmed and edited by Nicholas Georgel
Keywords
astrologymoonreadingpsychicpredictionsaquariuszodiaccystal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy