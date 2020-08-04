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Full Moon in Aquarius Psychic Crystal Reading August 3rd 2020 by The Lucky Mermaid
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6 views • August 04, 2020
Earth 2:24 Water 6:30 Fire 11:51 Air 16:38
To purchase my August 2020 Psychic Crystal Readings: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/augustcrystal2020
To purchase my Mid Year Love and Romance Psychic Tarot Update: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/midyearloveupdate2020
To purchase my Mid Year 2020 Psychic Tarot Update: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/midyearupdate2020To purchase my June 2020 Eclipse Effects Psychic Tarot and Crystal Reading: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/eclipseeffects2020
To purchase my Career and Finances Psychic Tarot and Crystal Readings: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/careerandfinance2020and on my website: http://[a]www.theluckymermaid.com%2Fvideos.html[/a]
Donate to my Channel: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=ARPBK4JQA68WU&source=url
Places by Atch https://soundcloud.com/atch-musicCreative
Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/bloome-placesMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/Ds5mzWpsk58Hi and
Welcome to my channel. My name is Pam and I'm a clairaudient, clairvoyant, empathic channel and Psychic Medium. I have over 19 years of experience doing psychic readings professionally for clients all over the world. Please also follow me on FB: The Lucky Mermaid LLC and twitter:@theluckymermaid and my website: www.theluckymermaid.com
Edited by Daniel Georgel
Intro filmed and edited by Nicholas Georgel
To purchase my August 2020 Psychic Crystal Readings: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/augustcrystal2020
To purchase my Mid Year Love and Romance Psychic Tarot Update: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/midyearloveupdate2020
To purchase my Mid Year 2020 Psychic Tarot Update: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/midyearupdate2020To purchase my June 2020 Eclipse Effects Psychic Tarot and Crystal Reading: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/eclipseeffects2020
To purchase my Career and Finances Psychic Tarot and Crystal Readings: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/careerandfinance2020and on my website: http://[a]www.theluckymermaid.com%2Fvideos.html[/a]
Donate to my Channel: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=ARPBK4JQA68WU&source=url
Places by Atch https://soundcloud.com/atch-musicCreative
Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/bloome-placesMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/Ds5mzWpsk58Hi and
Welcome to my channel. My name is Pam and I'm a clairaudient, clairvoyant, empathic channel and Psychic Medium. I have over 19 years of experience doing psychic readings professionally for clients all over the world. Please also follow me on FB: The Lucky Mermaid LLC and twitter:@theluckymermaid and my website: www.theluckymermaid.com
Edited by Daniel Georgel
Intro filmed and edited by Nicholas Georgel
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