The Lie that Aliens are Demons

👽 The “Aliens Are Demons” Narrative Is Built on Fear Think for Yourself

What if one of the biggest stories being pushed today isn’t about truth... but about fear?

Many people are being told that aliens are demons and that humanity is facing a spiritual war. But before accepting any narrative, ask yourself: Who benefits when people live in constant fear?

Fear has always been one of the most powerful tools used to influence, divide, and control people. When we’re afraid, we’re more likely to stop asking questions and simply follow the loudest voices.

Instead of reacting with fear:

✅ Question every narrative before accepting it as fact

✅ Seek truth through prayer, study, and critical thinking

✅ Don’t let fear dictate your beliefs or your decisions

✅ Focus on faith, wisdom, and discernment over panic

No matter where you stand on topics like spirituality or extraterrestrial life, it’s worth remembering that fear is a powerful emotion and powerful emotions can influence how we interpret information.

💬 Comment “COLLAPSE” or visit www.michaelsgibson.com

#CriticalThinking #QuestionEverything #FearNot #FaithOverFear #SpiritualGrowth