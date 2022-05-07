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The will in the quantum field
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23 views • May 07, 2022
Will in the quantum field While we perceive ourselves as self-thinking beings with free will, neuroscience today comes to a different view. Be curious to see what conclusion the famous "Libet experiment" has led to.
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