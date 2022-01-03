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The Game Plan 2022
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151 views • January 03, 2022
Discussing the current climate of the pandemic storyline in early 2022 and peeling away the potential direction this will go.
Sources:
CITIZEN FREE PRESS
Justin Trudeau — The Unvaccinated are usually ‘racist and misogynist’…
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justin-trudeau-the-unvaccinated-are-usually-racist-and-misogynist/
The Epoch Times - Unvaccinated Workers Who Lose Their Job May Also Lose EI Benefits, Employment Minister Says
https://m.theepochtimes.com/unvaccinated-workers-who-lose-jobs-may-lose-ei-benefits-minister-says_4188498.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email_MB&utm_campaign=mb-2022-01-01&utm_content=News_Unvaccinated_Workers_Who&est=wn7o97qye8BepPJ6t137qiufd3ceVWoTROi1A1kDu%2FK4VO0f4l%2B4%2F0FUhqljMu8TGk0XYw%3D%3D
Sources:
CITIZEN FREE PRESS
Justin Trudeau — The Unvaccinated are usually ‘racist and misogynist’…
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justin-trudeau-the-unvaccinated-are-usually-racist-and-misogynist/
The Epoch Times - Unvaccinated Workers Who Lose Their Job May Also Lose EI Benefits, Employment Minister Says
https://m.theepochtimes.com/unvaccinated-workers-who-lose-jobs-may-lose-ei-benefits-minister-says_4188498.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email_MB&utm_campaign=mb-2022-01-01&utm_content=News_Unvaccinated_Workers_Who&est=wn7o97qye8BepPJ6t137qiufd3ceVWoTROi1A1kDu%2FK4VO0f4l%2B4%2F0FUhqljMu8TGk0XYw%3D%3D
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