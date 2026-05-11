One missile, placed right, a US cruiser goes down - Iran's 'mosquito fleet' is no joke - Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar

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One missile, placed right, and a US cruiser goes down – Iran's 'mosquito fleet' is no joke
Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar breaks down why dismissing Iran's small boats is a risky mistake:
🔴 Iran's fast attack boats carry anti‑ship missiles. A single well‑placed hit can sink a cruiser or destroyer – just like the USS Cole was nearly sunk by a dinghy.
🔴 The US Navy no longer has the radar coverage, basing depth, or close‑range force presence it once had. Forcing the Strait of Hormuz is "high, high, high risk."
🔴 Iran controls the strait. That's leverage. And Washington is desperate to regain control – meaning more military operations are "highly likely" in coming days, targeting Iranian‑held islands like Qeshm and Hormuz.
The calculus has changed. The US is scrambling. Iran holds the cards – and the strait.
👍@geopolitics_prime