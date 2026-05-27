What This Tech Entrepreneur Found in the COVID Data Will Shock You: Steve Kirsch Episode 6

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with Silicon Valley legend Steve Kirsch—co-inventor of the optical mouse, successful tech entrepreneur, and fearless Substack investigator—to uncover what the official data actually reveals about the COVID vaccines.





From building early email systems as a teen to launching major companies, Kirsch’s razor-sharp analytical mind turned to public health when the pandemic hit. What he discovered in VAERS, international mortality records, all-cause death statistics, and fixed-cohort data left him stunned—and determined to speak out, no matter the cost.





Kirsch breaks down the red-flag moments: massive death safety signals in VAERS that the CDC allegedly ignored from day one, dose-dependent spikes in mortality (with deaths tracking vaccine rollouts weeks later), Czech Republic records showing vaccinated groups with higher all-cause mortality than the unvaccinated, surveys estimating hundreds of thousands of vaccine-related deaths in the U.S. alone, and the shocking lack of proper safety studies that should have been done.





He also opens up about the brutal backlash: deplatforming, attacks from peers and institutions, and the personal price of challenging the dominant narrative.





In this episode, we cover:

Steve Kirsch’s remarkable Silicon Valley journey and groundbreaking innovations

The personal turning point that made him question the COVID vaccine narrative

His deep-dive analysis of VAERS death reports and why the safety signals were impossible to miss

Bombshell findings from Czech data, UK ONS, and international mortality records showing higher deaths in vaccinated groups

All-cause mortality spikes, dose dependency, and statistical evidence he says proves causality

Why critical safety studies were never properly conducted—and what that means

The intense professional and personal consequences of going against the mainstream

How his Substack became one of the most important independent platforms exposing the data

What he believes is really at stake in the fight for transparency and truth in public health





Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists:

https://www.mishinternational.com/





When you need to defend your health from the regulatory state, you support this podcast and the work of Free Now Foundation. When you need to defend your savings from the state’s monetary system, contact the team at Mish International.





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