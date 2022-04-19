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IT'S HERE AND MANY WILL WANT IT!
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13 views • April 19, 2022
The goal is to create what’s known as the Internet of Bodies (IoB), described by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as an ecosystem of “an unprecedented number of sensors,” including emotional sensors, “attached to, implanted within, or ingested into human bodies to monitor, analyze and even modify human bodies and behavior.”1
Key words in that sentence that the PR machine skips right over is the stated goal to “modify human bodies and behavior.” And who will be in charge of those modifications? They don’t say, but we can safely assume that it will be those who have something to gain from the modification of your actions and behaviors.
Klaus Schwab’s top advisor says advancements in technology will render people useless and worthless. They’ll need drugs and computer games to cope.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ksw-arKvMPk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LAMuhgzXLs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLc_7CnWkxw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7Ic0lYiBa8
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DISCLAIMER: Nowadays we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.
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www.whatsgoingonnews.net
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Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
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New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
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BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no other types of videos will go there.
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DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be done at our website or mailed to:
Linda Kirby
PO Box 366
Shelbyville, TN 37162
Key words in that sentence that the PR machine skips right over is the stated goal to “modify human bodies and behavior.” And who will be in charge of those modifications? They don’t say, but we can safely assume that it will be those who have something to gain from the modification of your actions and behaviors.
Klaus Schwab’s top advisor says advancements in technology will render people useless and worthless. They’ll need drugs and computer games to cope.
******
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ksw-arKvMPk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LAMuhgzXLs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLc_7CnWkxw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7Ic0lYiBa8
***********************************************
***********************************************************
DISCLAIMER: Nowadays we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.
***
www.whatsgoingonnews.net
***
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my video go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
***
NEW PLATFORM I don’t post much here:
RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON
***
Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
***
New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
***
Brighteon takes most of the day to publish videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
***
BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no other types of videos will go there.
***
DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be done at our website or mailed to:
Linda Kirby
PO Box 366
Shelbyville, TN 37162
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