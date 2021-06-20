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BUSTED! Border Patrol Foils MASSIVE Operation - LOOK What they Found In this a U-Haul
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150 views • June 20, 2021
Hannah Nightingale from The Post Millennial reports, Border Patrol agents uncovered a human smuggling operation last Thursday in Van Horn, Texas, after rescuing 33 migrants crammed inside of a U-Haul truck.
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