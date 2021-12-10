The Lord Will Carry You - Cast The Net On The Right Side - Gird Yourself, Cast Yourself Into The Sea

May the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace shine brightly within you and THROUGH you...The Gospel Of Repentance -What Is Truth In The Bible -What Is The Will Of God -The End Is Here -Secrets And Mysteries Of The Bible Revealed -Oh, Give Thanks To The Lord -Music:All copyright belongs to their respective owners.The Lord of The Rings Themes by Howard ShoreArranged & Orchestrated by Samuel KimFair Use Act DisclaimerThis site is for educational purposes only.Fair UseCopyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.Fair Use DefinitionFair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.